BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County 4H group members painted a new mural in Beckley on Friday, July 7, 2023.

This art project is the first mural 4H members have painted in the McManus Trail Art Park.

The mural is a way to not only get creative and have fun, but to help beautify the city. The painting itself is of a colorful tree with hand-painted leaves, a bear, a turtle and a little flag to shout out West Virginia University.

Barbie Little, a WVU 4H Extension Agent, said it was a blast for 4H to work together and create such a fun project for the community.

“It’s really a community effort and 4H is a big part of this community,” said Little.

Little said they plan on painting more features on the mural soon, including hand prints from each 4H member and volunteer to make grass and more leaves.