WVU fans excited to finally watch the Mountaineers on the field

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The 2020 college football season is in full swing. The West Virginia Mountaineers kicked off their season against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

After not knowing if a season would even happen, fans like Thomas Radford and Jeff Weeks are ready to cheer on the Mountaineers.

“We are completely excited looking forward to a great season and so glad to be able to come here and watch the games,” Radford said.

“We are extremely excited. I think we are going to have a great season I’m really glad we are actually having to play mostly Big 12 opponents it’s going to make for a very exciting year,” Weeks said.

This year is the 2nd year for head Coach Neal Brown. Fans are hoping to see an improvement on the offense.

“Improvement wise we’re really hoping for a running game and also hoping for a bigger winning season,” Radford said.

Calacino’s reopened since closing down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The owner, Jeff Weeks, said having sports put on hold for the last few months was rough on the local sports bar, but having live games again is amazing.

“Being a sports bar it’s been a long time since we’ve had any kind of relevant sports for people to watch so we are really excited,” Weeks said. “We are a little bummed out that we are stuck at 50% but we are going to do our best to accommodate the people that come here and we are really excited.”