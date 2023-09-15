BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Mountaineers are favored to win the Backyard brawl against the Pittsburgh Panthers this coming weekend, but at Tamarack Marketplace in Beckley, the West Virginia team is already the winner.

WVU themed glassware draws a crowd, but fans also stop in to pick up artist designed WVU apparel, as well.

“We have a lot of apparel, like jackets and hoodies for the chillier weather,” said Tamarack Creative Specialist Sara Horning on Friday, September 15, 2023. “We have some T-shirts. We do not have any Pitt merchandise here.”

Horning said fans of another WVU rival school, Marshall University, will find the Thundering Herd represented.

It’s all about West Virginia at Tamarack, after all.