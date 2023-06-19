BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The resignation of former West Virginia University Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bob Huggins was a hot topic Monday morning around Beckley — a place where support for the blue-and-gold is always high.

“It’s a tragedy, what happened to Coach Huggins, and the struggles he has, and I think it’s really important as West Virginians to try to help each other out,” said Scott Hill, who was at The Chocolate Moose on Harper Road.

When Beckley real estate broker Kenneth Bryant, a transplanted New Yorker, opened his business several years ago on Harper Road, he named it West Virginia Mountaineer Real Estate and gave it a blue-and-gold logo to reflect his passion.

He said he opened his doors in August, when football practice was in full swing.

“I put an ad in the paper, ‘Wouldn’t you like to have one of these signs in your front yard for the football season?’ I got eighteen listings,” Bryant recalled on Monday, June 19, 2023.

The news of Huggins’ DUI arrest in Pennsylvania on Friday night raised a familiar discussion on substance abuse in West Virginia, a state with one of the highest rates in the nation.

Bryant said he is curious why Huggins did not have a driver on Friday night.

“You know, many people have a support system to help them through situations such as this, and when you don’t…,” said Bryant. “I would’ve thought he would’ve had a support system to take care of this problem, prior to now, but maybe he doesn’t.”

Bryant said Huggins is a leader and his leadership affects student athletes.

“Leadership is not to set a bad example for those you’re trying to lead,” said Bryant. “And I think he has done that; and maybe it is time for him to move on to something else, and, maybe, take care of any kind of personal issues he has instead of worrying about a very stressful, high stress job.”

Hill said WVU fans will soon see a new coach, but Huggins leaves the court with support from his fellow Mountaineers.

“Now I don’t know if the next coach will come and win three out of four games, like Coach Huggins did,” said Hill. “But that’s really not the important part. The important part is, we need to support Coach the best we can, and, remember, he’s one of us.”