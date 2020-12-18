WVU Hospitals, Princeton Community Hospital enter into management agreement, clinical affiliation

MORGANTOWN, WV (WVNS) — Princeton Community Hospital (PCH) has entered into a management agreement and clinical affiliation with WVU Hospitals effective Friday, Dec 18, 2020. The partnership will give PCH the ability to better serve the surrounding community with an expanded array of medical services.

“We have worked diligently to reach people in all parts of our state – from Camden Clark Medical Center on our westernmost border to Reynolds Memorial Hospital and Wheeling Hospital in the Northern Panhandle to Berkeley and Jefferson Medical Centers in the Eastern Panhandle. Now, with this agreement, we will be able to bolster our efforts in the southernmost part of the state,” Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System, said.

PCH is a fully accredited 203-bed acute care multispecialty medical facility. The Mercer County hospital serves a ten-county region in southeast WV. The WVU Health System in the state’s largest private employer and largest health system. It consists of 12 hospitals with J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown being its flagship health facility.

“We look forward to bringing the expertise of WVU Medicine to the people of Mercer County and the surrounding region.” said Wright.

President of the PCH Board, James “Rusty” Sarver III appreciates the opportunity to work with WVU Hospitals. “I am excited for the opportunity this agreement will bring to our area,” Sarver said. “The partnership between PCH and WVU Hospitals will provide stability and will enable us to expand our services and provide stronger healthcare in the region.”

Princeton Mayor David Graham added, “The City of Princeton recognizes that our future is highly dependent on the long-term stability of Princeton Community Hospital. The partnership agreement with WVU Hospitals will lend to that stability and further both the magnitude and quality of service to our area. We fully support this agreement and opportunity.”