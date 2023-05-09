Daniels, WV (WVNS) – WVU kicks off their annual Coaches Caravan.

The 51st annual caravan was held at The Resort at Glade Springs. Alumni and officials from WVU attended the event, including Head Football Coach Neal Brown.

This also included Wren Baker, the new Vice President & Director of Athletics for WVU.

Despite just starting in November, Baker said he is happy from the support of the mountaineer family.

“You hear about when your interviewing for the job, and your considering the job, is how great the people here are. I’ve moved my family around to some different places and these are some of the best people I have ever met and been around. I’m really grateful and appreciative how warm and welcomed I’ve been made to feel” Baker said.

Now that the Caravan is done in Glade Spring, they will move on to Parkersburg and Martinsburg to finish up the tour.