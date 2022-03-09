BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Children’s Miracle network has a lot of supporters from across the Mountain State and one of their top supporters is right here in Beckley.

Sam’s Club in Beckley is one of WVU Medicine’s top supporters. Every year, the store holds a fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network; receiving recognition multiple years in a row for raising tens of thousands of dollars. Team Lead Anna Lilly said supporting organizations like WVU Medicine helps parents during one of their hardest moments.

“We all have a child in our life and to know that you have somewhere to go should you need that assistance and should you need someone to give you, as a parent, give you that piece of mind that you are getting what you need for your child,” Lilly said.

Lilly said helping the Children’s Miracle Network is a collaborative effort with support from local businesses on top of customer fundraising. Those businesses are highlighted at the front of the store along with handwritten thank you messages.

“We do have a lot of people in our own backyard who have been treated at the hospital, have had a child who has had treatment there so it is important for us as a community to support that,” Lilly said.

Sam’s Club is a national company, but Lilly said their efforts to donate to state and local organizations like the Children’s Miracle Network help keep them connected to the Mountain State and let the community know they are supported. The Beckley store will hold their annual fundraiser later this summer at registers with other smaller events planned throughout the year.