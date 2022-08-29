PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Mercer County is now home to the first children’s Specialty clinic in Southern West Virginia.

Members of Princeton Community Hospital and WVU Medicine celebrated the opening of their brand new WVU Medicine Children’s Telemedicine and Specialty Clinic located at the Mercer Medical Group Primary Care building.

After the ribbon cutting, refreshments were available for those who attended the event.

CEO of PCH, Karen Bowling said it turns an overnight trip into a day for some parents, which helps out a lot.

“Part of it is because I’m from Southern West Virginia but understanding the rural nature of Southern West Virginia and even to come to Princeton they’re traveling. Some people live on some roads that are difficult to get to and can you imagine just to get here is difficult than getting to Morgantown and even more difficult,” Bowling said.

Bowling said the clinic is open and taking patients.