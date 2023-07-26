Glen Jean, WV (WVNS) – If you were to take a walk across the Jamboree, you would find many different tents from businesses and organizations set up- with one of them being from West Virginia University’s own Children’s Hospital.

WVU Medicine has set up a tent in coordination with the new Children’s Hospital in Morgantown.

More than 100 different physicians were on site from WVU Medicine to help assist any scouts that needed medical help. This could be from small scrapes and cuts to even serious injuries like broken bones.

The physicians then worked with the Jamboree staff to make sure that everyone gets the proper help they need.

Amy Bush, Chief Administrator Officer with WVU Medicine Children’s, said everyone from WVU Medicine is excited to be coordinating with the Jamboree.

“Just to see the life that it’s brought into the state of West Virginia by being the host of the National Jamboree is so inspirational to us,” said Bush. “This is a gift for us and we’re honored to be here.”

Bush said WVU Medicine is also giving out advice for any scout interested in the medical field.