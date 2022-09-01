BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The excitement of WVU football also means an uptick in merchandise sales! AJ Dennison is the marketing director for Tamarack Marketplace. He said that he definitely noticed an increase in sales, so much so that it is hard to keep up with the demand.

“We usually have trouble keeping our WVU license stuff in or anything slightly resembling WVU,” said Dennison.

Dennison also added that much of the increase happens during the start of fall, coinciding with the start of the football season.