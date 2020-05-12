WVU offering free webinars to help businesses navigate reopening

The portion of the Mountaineer Manifesto urges Mountaineers to Dream big and keep going. Photographed on the downtown campus on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 during the Coronavirus outbreak. (WVU Photo/Jennifer Shephard)

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) — West Virginia University is now offering free webinars to help state businesses successfully navigate reopening during the COVID-19 comeback period.

WVU’s John Chambers College of Business and Economics, as well as the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, are both spearheading the webinars, which will run from May 6-19, according to a WVU press release. The seven webinars being offered will cover topics like industrial hygiene, reigniting businesses and even augmented reality.

The webinar series will feature experts from Google, the Robert C. Byrd Institute and the WVU Industrial Extension. Jamie Cope, manager of business development at the Industrial Extension, said he and his colleagues have a lot of knowledge on how to help businesses facing crises and that is what the webinars will focus on.

“A lot of it has to do with preparing for crisis, or how to survive a crisis, or just how to make businesses run better and manufacturers run better,” Cope said. “We’re trying to share that information with the community and help them through this time.”

Cope said it has been a fulfilling time helping West Virginian businesses and that feeling is shared by his superiors and colleagues. The fulfillment lies in the fact that WVU Industrial Extension is trying to share their expertise to make sure that everybody can get through this crisis together, he said.

Through these webinars, Cope said, West Virginia employers will not only be prepared to handle reopening and staying afloat after the novel coronavirus crisis, but also future crises.

“A lot of what we’re focusing on right now is business continuity planning,” Cope said. “They can take what they’ve learned now and start using it to prepare for future crises because you never know what’s going to happen, so with the processes we’re trying to teach, it’s more of a be ready for anything, I guess you could say.”

There are still plenty more webinars left, Cope said, and employers can visit their registration website to see upcoming ones and register to take part. The next webinar will be on May 13 and cover the subject of collaborative robots and how they can help improve productivity, among other things.