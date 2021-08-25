WVU Science Adventure School starts first session

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Students from across the Mountain State are getting a chance to try something new at the Summit Bechtel Reserve this summer.

The first session of the WVU Science Adventure School started this month. Students participate in a four-day overnight program with STEM education and youth development programs.

The program will have multiple sessions until September 30th. Public schools have the opportunity to participate with students beginning in the sixth grade.

The director of the program said it gives teachers the chance to build stronger relationships with students during a transitional time.

“It’s their chance to really get to know students on a personal level, without needing to worry about behavioral problems or how they are going to get in their content because teachers have so much to do,” said Ali Jeney. “This is a time for teachers to really get to know their students, play and learn with them.”

If you are interested in signing your child up for the program, you can reach out to your child’s school to see if they participate.