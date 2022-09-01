BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–WVU football is officially back in the mountain state, and fans both young and old are excited about it!

At Crescent Elementary, both kids and teachers were decked out in WVU apparel. Teacher Mary Garcia thinks the excitement has a lot to do with West Virginia’s football culture. One she knows very well, as Garcia spent her college years cheering on the Mountaineers on the sidelines as a WVU cheerleader.

“WVU having these types of major ESPN showings, I think it helps our state get recognized and that makes it exciting for all of us West Virginia residents and I think that’s what makes it more exciting than ever,” said Garcia. “It’s something we can be proud of as a state.”

There were several other teachers who are alumni of WVU, which only boosted the spirit of the school.