WVU student-athletes are getting it done in virtual classroom in the face of restrictions and limitations

Lamar Elementary School principal Erin Honeycutt sets up a “Zoom” class for first through fifth graders to learn art from Holly Triplett in Meridian, Miss., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The COVID-19 and coronavirus has forced area schools to close and use technology for online teaching and learning. At this time Lamar is closed until April 13th and will then re-evaluate as to continue their closure. (Paula Merritt/The Meridian Star via AP)

MORGANTOWN, WV (WVI) — As academics made the shift from classroom to the Zoom meeting room, professors and student-athletes at West Virginia University have been forced to make adjustments the way they teach and take their classes.

In the current situation, coaches are limited as to how much time they are allowed to spend with their players. On the other hand, academic staff are not restricted at all, which makes it very easy for them to stay in touch with their students.

“I don’t know if the guys like that,” joked Brittany O’Dell, WVU football’s Director for Student Development.

O’Dell has been working closely with the whole athletic department, but much of her time is taken up by the football team, with whom she and her team have 105 sessions every week. Usually, those meetings would happen in person, but now those have moved to Zoom.

Such a rapid change in learning environment has ramped up the need for academic staff like that of O’Dell’s, and in some cases, it’s been a bit of a struggle.

“They’re student-athletes, and that identity has been altered for them,” O’Dell explained. “What they’re doing as a student is totally irregular from anything they’ve ever done, and then as an athlete they’re not participating in those activities nearly as much as they would.”

One of the keys for O’Dell and her staff is to make sure their students are motivated, and it can be difficult to gauge remotely how much of a boost one might need can be difficult.

In the football squad’s case, they have been doing their best to build their own motivation. The team has been split up into accountability teams, each led by an upperclassman and ranked after each week. Plus, they regularly meet with their position groups, tutors and academic teams in order to retain the structure they had to change.

On top of that, Coach Neal Brown has taken an active but distant role in his team’s education, meeting with O’Dell every morning and every evening to stay on the same page.

“I really think that that’s been something that’s provided an edge for us and to keep them on track,” she said.

While some parts of the move have been more seamless than others, O’Dell says that everything has been made easier through the understanding of everyone involved. As the changes were made right before spring break, many students went home without the proper materials or equipment. Staff has tried their hardest to accommodate them with the hopes of getting everyone what they need.

Since everyone is stuck at home, student-athletes are far from the only people who have made major changes in their everyday lives. Students and educators from preschool all the way up to higher education have been forced to make adjustments to the new normal, and it can be understandably difficult for many.

For those who may be struggling, O’Dell has a word of advice.

“I think provide yourself some grace, right?” she said. “Like, this is such a new territory for all of us. So, I mean, I will end the day sometimes and I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness, what could I have done better?’ But at the end of the day, we’re all trying to get through it. Consult with other colleagues, whether they’re teachers or friends or whoever….But these are uncharted territories, none of us know what we’re doing so try your very best, give yourself some leniency when you feel you’re overwhelmed, communicate, talk to your students or children at home…and just help them do the best that they can because it is going to be over soon and I think that we’re all doing just the best job we can.”