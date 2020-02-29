WVU Tech Baseball no longer has home at Linda K. Epling Stadium

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Tech baseball team does not have a home in Beckley this spring. In the past, they practiced and played games at the Linda K. Epling Stadium, which is home to the West Virginia Miners.

Tim Epling, the General Manager of the Miners, and son of owners Doug and Linda Epling, would not go into detail about what happened between their partnership but said it had to do with multiple contributing factors over the years. The decision was not easy for the Epling family but felt it was necessary.

“It is unfortunate that something like this happens. You know he doesn’t ask for much other than a little bit of respect and appreciation for what he has given, and I think there were some unfortunate circumstances that interfere with that,” Tim Epling said.

West Virginia Tech was unable to speak in person but Athletic Director Kenny Howell released a statement.

“We appreciate all that Doug Epling and the Epling family have done for WVU Tech. Doug was a member of our booster club, our Board of Visitors and our Athletic Hall of Fame. We’ll do everything we can to continue our relationship and partnership with the Eplings. We’re appreciative of any opportunity that they are willing to discuss. We’ll continue to support our student athletes and ensure that they have the best experience possible in their competitive game play, practice and in their studies.” Kenny Howell , Director of Athletics

For now, Howell and his team will continue to support their student athletes and ensure the best experience as possible. WVU Tech baseball will be playing in Dunbar this Spring at the Shawnee Sports Complex.