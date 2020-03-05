WVU Tech Basketball bound for NAIA Tournament

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Basketball programs around the country work hard during the season to be able to play in the post season. That is no different for the men’s and women’s basketball teams at WVU Tech.

On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, fans surrounded the teams at the Robert C. Byrd Drive McDonalds, as they watched their National Championship bracket be revealed. The men are seeded fifth going into the tournament and the women are seeded sixth.

James Long, the WVU Tech Head Basketball Coach for the men’s team, said he is excited for the opportunity to continue to see his boys play.

“It has been good to see our team grow throughout it because early in the year we started out 2 and 4. We were taking out lumps early, but it made us who we are now and we are a completely different team. We are excited to play a team from that cross roads league again,” Long said.

The men’s tournament will be held in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and the ladies will play in Sioux City, Iowa. The men’s first game is at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 and the ladies are at at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Trending Stories

