WVU Tech encourages students to practice social distancing in their dorms

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As college students return back to campus, people worry about COVID-19 being spread at parties.

Schools, like College of the Holy Cross and University of Notre Dame, are seeing an increase in positive cases directly related to off campus gatherings.

For West Virginia University Tech, administrators said they are not experiencing this issue. Students are required to wear masks anywhere on campus, except for their dorm rooms. Emily Sands, WVU Tech Interim Dean of Students, said students can have social gatherings in their rooms, if all roommates agree on it.

“We’ve encouraged them to think hard about making sure that they are practicing the guidelines, in regards to social distancing and having friends over,” Sands said. “There’s tons of places they can go and gather outside of their rooms.”

WVU Tech is also a dry campus, where penalties are given if anyone is consuming alcohol on campus. Sands said that has really kept the partying to a minimum.