WVU Tech fans allowed back into arena

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A shift in the atmosphere could be felt at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. For the first time in months, fans were back in the arena. Due to COVID-19, fans could not attend WVU Tech games in person.

Kelley Damerom is the parent of two basketball players. She said she is excited to see her daughters playing in person again.

“It feels really good to be back in the gym to watch the whole team,” Damerom said. “We’ve been watching them at home, online, on our tv, so it feels really good to be back in.

Every fan who entered was asked to keep their face masks on the entire time, and each family had to socially distance while in the stands. Not only were fans barred from going to WVU Tech games, but the cheerleaders were also barred.

“This is actually our first time back because they wouldn’t let anybody so I guess now that fans are allowed back cheerleaders are allowed back as well,” Zavery McManaway said.

Zavery McManaway is a freshman at WVU Tech. The women’s basketball game on Saturday was her very first college game. She said she was very excited for the game but she was also nervous.

“It was pretty nerve wracking especially since I am a freshman but it feels really good since high school to be able to be in college and be able to experience all of this because it is very overwhelming,” McManaway continued.

Signifying the slow return back to normalcy.

