Raleigh County, WV (WVNS) — WVU Tech Men’s Soccer team is heading to Georgia on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 to play in the NAIA National Tournament.

One of only 40 schools to qualify in the tournament, WVU Tech will play against schools from across the country.

After winning the River State Conference Tournament, WVU Tech is looking forward to the chance to participate in nationals this year.

WVU Tech’s first game is Thursday, November 16th at 6 P.M. eastern time, and will be streamed on the NAIA Network.