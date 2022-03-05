BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Students of all ages competed in the Regional Math Field Day at WVU Tech.

About 120 students from the region participated in individual and team competitions. In order to qualify, students needed to place high in local competitions at their school. Professor Christopher McClain said these competitions help foster mathematical development but they can also be fun.

“We want to encourage mathematical development in all students, but especially students who take a liking to it we want to foster that enthusiasm and encourage that intellectual growth,” McClain said.

Winners from today will participate in the State Math Field Day at WVU’s Campus in Morgantown.