BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– If you’re a true crime fan or love mysteries, WVU Tech has the camp for you.

WVU Tech’s Forensics department set the scene for their annual Forensics camp, where local high schoolers can get a taste of professional detective training.

Associate Professor of Forensics Andrew Wheeler said campers can expect to have their detective skills tested by crime scenes set up exactly like real cases.

“Campers are going to learn how to become detectives, so we’re going to start them off with some note-taking and crime scene processing, and then some evidence analysis,” said Wheeler. “And then after that we’re going to have them process some real scenes, real mock scenes, that we’ve set up that are based on some real-life scenarios.”

The camp is for high school students and orientation begins Wednesday, June 1 at 9 a.m. on the WVU Tech campus.