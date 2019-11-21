WVU Tech hosts 55th annual ASCE conference

Closings
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The 55th annual Fall American Society of Civil Engineers Technical Conference took place Thursday morning in Beckley.

More than 80 regional engineers attended seminars at WVU Tech, sharing ideas with colleagues and engineering students. The conference is used as a way to raise money for the steel bridge and concrete canoe competitions. Engineer students also used this conference as a way to earn professional development hours.

But what is the President of WVU Tech’s American Society of Civil Engineer Student Chapter, Cali Carter, hoping students take away from this experience?

“Maybe an internship, maybe a job, maybe an idea of what they want to specialize in or just any type of knowledge,” Carter said.

Guest speakers included the WVDEP, Division of Highways and even private consultants from throughout the mountain state.

