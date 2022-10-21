WVU Tech hosts its GLAM Night Out fashion show on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Resort at Glade Springs.

This show, created by Director of University Relations Jen Wood, focuses on textiles and apparel from around the region.

WVU Tech Athletic Director Kenny Howell said this is a different way to raise money than their usual ways.

“How many golf tournaments can you have? How many traditional fundraisers can you have? And she thought maybe a fashion show would be well received in this community and she’s gone out of her way to make sure that’s happened and it’s really going to benefit Tech athletics and probably get us in front of people we may not reach as far as alumni and donors go,” Howell said.

59News Anchors Logan Ross and Izzy Post plan to emcee the event at the Glade Springs Resort Conference Center.

Ross said she’s excited to be in the community and help WVU Tech with the event.

“Well for me it’s really awesome that I get to do this event because athletics are super important to me obviously it’s what I started my job here at 59News doing. But the fact I get to help support the athletics at WVU Tech I think that’s really cool. And I’m just hoping a lot of people come out and athletics are important to so many students and kids and people just in the area so I hope that it’s a great event for them,” Ross said.

If you weren’t able to purchase a ticket, the fashion show will be live-streamed.