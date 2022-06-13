BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Science, technology, engineering, and math. That is what some high school students are learning, thanks to a week-long camp hosted by WVU Tech from June 13-17, 2022.

Students get to learn about STEM, conduct experiments, live on campus, and explore careers in STEM.

Professors and industry partners will cover topics ranging from electronics, robotics, automobiles, and forensic investigation.

“Some students have no idea what they want to do, especially the younger students and I think it’s a good opportunity to give them a wide variety of experience in all fields we offer here on campus,” said STEM Camp Coordinator Nathan Galinsky.



Galinsky says Tech offers a variety of majors such as computer engineering, computer science, mechanical engineering, and much more.