BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Students from the Fayette Institute of Technology got a better idea of nursing after a visit to WVU Tech.

A group from the Fayette Institute of Technology toured the Beckley campus to check out its nursing facility. The group also ate lunch and participated in a quiz game.

F.I.T. Instructor Annette Ashley said this is a great opportunity for her students to figure out what they want to do for their futures.

Some of them know they want to go into nursing and they’re still undecided as to where they want to go so this will be good for them to learn about the program here and it’s close to home,” said Ashley.

Ashley said her students have the potential to certify as a medical assistant, a phlebotomist or as a certified nursing assistant.