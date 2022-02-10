BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — WVU Tech took part in celebrating Black History Month on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

The campus welcomed a traveling Black History Month exhibit into their library. The exhibit was free to both students and the public.

The self-guided tour featured stories from across the country focusing on black history. Administrators said they wanted to provide an experience not everyone takes part in.

“A lot of times we lose things in history or we are not exposed to history through our textbooks so we want to make sure students, faculty, and staff, and even our community have access to some resources that they weren’t aware of,” said Scott Robertson, the Assistant Dean of Students at WVU TECH.

WVU TECH also held a Black History Month lunch and learn, focused more on stories within the state.