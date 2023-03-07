BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia University-Institute of Technology offered the community a historic exhibit which follows the advancement of America’s women of color.

The “Women of Color – A Tribute to the Contributions of African American Women,” features artifacts, documents and autographed photos of African American women who impacted the history of Black Women around the world, including Maya Angelou, Ruby Johnson, Oprah Winfrey, Diana Ross, Whoopi Goldberg and others.

The traveling exhibit also displayed authentic slave shackles used in the nineteenth century and photos of the domestic terrorist group, Ku Klux Klan.

WVU-Tech Assistant Dean of Students Scott Robertson said the university made the exhibit available in southern West Virginia as an educational tool.

“Sometimes those things just aren’t taught in school,” Robertson said. “Folks may not have the opportunity to travel and see those kinds of relics of the past. So this allows them to have a better understanding of the world we have now because history can sometimes repeat itself.”

The college offered the exhibit free to students and the public on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Students said the exhibit is eye-opening.

Kaleb Cole, a WVU-Tech student, said he was impressed by the chronology of the American civil rights movement, as it was displayed in the exhibit.

“They had the real, live slave shackles in there, as well,” said Cole. “I was kind of stunned when I saw that.”