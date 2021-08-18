WVU Tech institutes new mask mandate for 30 days

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — WVU Tech kicked off the first day of classes on Wednesday and with that, came a new mask mandate.

All students, faculty and staff are required to wear masks in classrooms and labs regardless of vaccination status.

The university announced the rules on Tuesday in response to increasing evidence that a booster shot may be needed for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Unvaccinated students, faculty and staff will be required to wear masks in all indoor common areas regardless of the mandate.

“It’s just really about health and keeping our students safe,” said Campus President Carolyn Long. “We’re so happy to have them all back; we’re excited that they’re here, and we want to make sure they all get to stay, and stay in-person.”

70 percent of faculty and staff and 42 percent of students are currently vaccinated