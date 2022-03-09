BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Wednesday, March 9, 2022, is the annual day of giving all across the WVU system and WVU Tech in Beckley is accepting donations.

WVU Tech supporters can choose to donate to any program they wish, but Director of University Relations Jen Wood Cunningham, said they specifically ask for donations to the president’s fund, which would provide a new on-campus residence for the University President.

“Our President’s office is actually an office and a residence. So it doesn’t really allow us to do the welcoming of alumni and community members the way we would like to. So that will enable us to do that,” said Wood Cunningham. “Of course, the general scholarship fund and our athletics fund are the other two features this year.”

If you’re interested in donating to WVU Tech, click the link here