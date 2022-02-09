WVU Tech kicking off homecoming week featuring free basketball games

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia University Tech in Beckley is hosting their homecoming week beginning Thursday, February 10, 2022. This year, students voted to bring back the 1950s as this year’s homecoming theme.



The university is gearing up to bring students, alumni’s, and the community together all week long. Kicking off the events on Thursday, the university will honor Black History Month by showcasing the contributions of African Americans to the arts, sciences, entertainment, and politics with exhibits and guest speakers.

Campus President Carolyn Long will give the State of Tech address Thursday, February 17, 2022. A Distinguished Alumni Awards Dinner will be held the following Friday, however, Director of University Relations Jenn Wood Cunningham says she’s most excited for Saturday, February 19, 2022.





We’re so excited to celebrate with our alumni next weekend and we’re going to have the parade right here on South Canal Street on Saturday morning at 11:00 AM. We invite everybody to come out. We’re excited to have members of our community part of the parade. Many of our students, student groups, part of the parade and then later on in the day, on Saturday, at and three, we’re going to have basketball games of our amazing men’s and women’s basketball team at the Convention Center. Jen Wood-Cunningham -University Relations Director

Cunningham said thanks to several community sponsors the university is able to offer the Saturday, February 19th parade and both basketball games for free of charge. Those sponsors are Raleigh General Hospital, Paul Mattox and the Tech Golden Bear Alumni Association, and WVNS 59 News. She said those who want to get into the 1950s theme are welcome to dress up and come out to enjoy all the festivities. For a full list of events and game schedules, head over to WVU Tech’s Homecoming website.