Beckley, WV (WVNS) – WVU Tech held a community health fair in downtown Beckley this afternoon.

Several WVU Tech nurses suited up and encouraged residents to visit a local health fair held at Beckley Presbyterian Church.

Booths were set up with different information and activities, including a blood pressure screening booth and a mental health check-up.

Nurse Lauren Harrah said this health fair is part of a capstone project for WVU Tech senior nurses.

Beyond the academic requirement, Harrah is glad to host an event to better the Beckley community.

“As nurses, one of our goals is to be a part of our community and feel like we are changing the lives of others. We feel that working with our community and providing support for people in our community not only helps us be more involved, but it helps us pursue what we are doing in nursing which is to take care of people,” Harrah said.

Harrah said they tried to reach out to Beckley locals as much as possible to make the health fair more centered on what the public wanted to cover.