WVU Tech participates in Day of Giving

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– WVU Tech is challenging the community, alumni and faculty to participate in their Day of Giving. For the Third year, Tech is holding a 24 hour fundraiser to help with scholarships.

Director of University Relations, Jen Wood Cunningham, said this is a day where the community can help students with their education.

“But really this makes a difference for our students so that they can go through school, focus on that and then go and be the future leaders of our region and work in a variety of fields. So we have scholarship opportunities for every opportunity a student would want to pursue,” Cunningham said.

To donate to Day of Giving, visit Day of Giving.

