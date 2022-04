BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– WVU Tech Campus President Carolyn Long announced her retirement from WVU Tech effective December 2022.



Under Long’s leadership, WVU Tech saw growth not only in enrollment but in academic programs as well. Long also helped in the transition of WVU Tech from Montgomery to Beckley.



The WVU Office of the Provost will create a committee to help search for qualified candidates to fill the spot at the beginning of 2023.