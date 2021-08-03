WVU Tech requires negative COVID-19 test to return to campus

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local university wants to make sure all students and staff are vaccinated.

As of Aug. 1, students, faculty, and staff at WVU Tech are required to say whether they are vaccinated. If they are not fully vaccinated, they have to submit a negative COVID-19 test before coming back to campus.

To make sure everyone is doing their part to stay healthy and on campus, the school will randomly test unvaccinated students throughout the semester.

“Based on the CDC guidance, based on what the state of West Virginia is doing as well as to make sure that we are trying to maintain a safe and secure campus for our students as this pandemic continues,” said Emily Sands, the Dean of Students at WVU Tech.

Students and staff can verify their vaccination at any point throughout the semester and can click on the link to do so.