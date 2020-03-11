WVU Tech sends students home, implements online classes

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Events were postponed and travel plans cancelled. Now, universities are taking students out of the dorm.

Precautionary measures are taken all over the country in response to COVID-19, or the coronavirus. All West Virginia University campuses joined the ongoing list of schools moving to online classes.

Jen Wood Cunningham is the Director of University Relations for WVU Tech. She said she is navigating through this with her team.

“To make sure that we are working to serve our students and campus population to address the concerns of the coronavirus,” Cunningham said.

Students will head to spring break, with a week extension, while teachers arrange their syllabus to fit an online platform. After the break, students must stay home and not return to the dorms unless granted special permission from the university. The biggest concern is for students that have more hands-on learning lessons, like nursing students.

“Clinicals will continue as scheduled, and we’ll monitor those situations and look at them as time goes on,” Cunningham said.

University athletics will continue as scheduled, unless the NAIA cancels games and tournaments. Services like counseling and tutoring will still be offered online, ensuring students still feel confident in their academics.

“It’s important that we serve our students at the best of our ability everyday. We want to make sure that they stay healthy and that our campus community stays healthy. We just want to make every opportunity and every possibility to take the precautions needed to keep our campus community safe,” Cunningham said.