WVU Tech tests all students and employees for COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Students will return to WVU Tech’s campus for class on August 19, but before they do, they have to be tested for COVID-19.

Jen Wood-Cunningham is the Director of University Relations for WVU Tech.

“To prepare for the fall, we want to have a baseline test, to know where we are and where we are starting. It is a requirement for anyone returning to campus this fall, to come and get tested, using our testing sights on campus,” Wood-Cunningham said.

Campus administrators are offering testing for three days to accommodate everyone: Tuesday, Aug 11, Wednesday, Aug 12, Thursday, Aug 13. Appointments are required and each student is sent home with a safety kit.

“They’ll get one of these masks. They’ll get a choice of another mask or a gator. Some hand sanitizer and some disposable masks in a care kit,” Wood-Cunningham said.

Besides getting tested, people on campus will be required to wear masks. There will also be a COVID-19 learning module.

“That all employees and students are required to take before the start of the term to make sure that we are all informed of information related to COVID-19 so we can keep each other safe,” Wood Cunningham said.

The testing is not just a part of their COVID-19 safety plan. It is also a great opportunity for WVU tech nursing students, who are conducting the testing under supervision.

“They are assisting the collectors and helping to collect the samples. The senior nursing students are also allowed to be collectors because they’ve had enough clinical hours to do so,” Wood-Cunningham said.