BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Students can now learn how to play or practice their piano skills at West Virginia University Institute of Technology.

WVU Tech will offer piano courses for the Spring 2023 semester. The goal of the project is to improve engagement within the campus community.

Faculty and Staff say, so far, the piano lab is a big success.

“We’ve had a lot of success and attracting some people who’ve never played before, some people who have played before, some people who can read music so there’s a mix of all,” said Scott Fleming the Dean of the College of Business, Humanities, and Social Sciences. “It’s going quite well.”

The courses are open to community members. All students are required to meet with Dr. Alecia Barbour, Assistant Professor of Music, for section placement.