BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — WVU Tech is bringing back its programming competition for high school students. The event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in previous years. The Chair of the Department of Computer Science and Information Systems at WVU Tech, Ranjith Munasinghe, said the competition is meant to encourage students to enter the field of computer science and STEM through education and careers.

“These days, computer science is the hottest field in the country, in the world, and there are so many job opportunities. Computer science has the fastest job growth in this country,” Munasinghe said.

In order to enter the competition, students must be in grades nine through 12 and know at least one programming language including Java, C, Python and C-sharp. Students can enter by themselves or in a team of two. The competition will have different levels of problems for students to solve based on their experience, creating both a challenge and a learning opportunity.

“Show the students fun of computing, joy of programming, that is one of our goals. And also at the same time encourage students to come into sciences and be better problem solvers and productive citizens,” Munasinghe said.

Some of the prizes range from gift cards to scholarships. The top prize is a $3,000 scholarship with smaller scholarships available for other winners. The scholarships are renewable for up to four years at WVU Tech.

Students will face off on February 26, 2022. Interested teams can still apply until February 22, 2022.