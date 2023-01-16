BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Students and faculty at WVU Tech honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but in a different way than in years past.

Normally the Golden Bears gather on Martin Luther King Jr. Day observed to take part in multiple different volunteer and service projects.

They could not do so the past few years and so this year, staff change how they honor his life and legacy. This year they put together a week’s worth of service projects and discussions, all to celebrate and inspire.

“But understanding who they are and why they are serving our community every day and how other students may be interested in doing that themselves and maybe new non-profits may be started in the future because they have learned that MLK spirit is something they themselves can empower to leave a legacy themselves,” said Laura Messer, service and outreach coordinator at WVU Tech.

On Monday, Jan. 16, the school’s Black Student Union partnered with the school to show “Selma”. For a look at the rest of the events planned throughout the weekend, you can look here.