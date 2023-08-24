BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Woodrow Wilson High School staff are looking for families in the Beckley area to open their homes to international students for the 2023 school year.

An academic school program is accepting high school students from a variety of different countries.

These ambitious students need a host family in Beckley to live with while they study in the Mountain State.

Host families can opt for a full academic school year, a semester or just 4-8 weeks to welcome the students.

Families can also work with a local coordinator to choose the students that best fits into their family.

For more information on the program and the process, reach out to ICES Regional Administrator, Teresa Kelly at tkelly@icesusa.org or 304-619-6632.