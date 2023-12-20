BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The cafeteria at Mabscott Elementary School was filled with toys on the morning of Wednesday, December 20, 2023, thanks to a toy drive by Woodrow Wilson High School Class of 2024 President Camden Johnson and teacher Pam Schrader, according to WWHS principal Ryan Stafford.

He said all students, grades nine through twelve, collected donations and toys.

“This project, as everything with Student Council, was really student led,” Stafford said. “I was happy to go over and lay witness to much of their hard work, the students and Ms. Schrader.

Mabscott Elementary School Principal Dr. Beverly Weis said each Mabscott Elementary School student chose four presents to take home for Christmas.

“The kids, I mean, they just did not even know what to do,” she said. “They were in shock when they first saw it, because it looked like Walmart, but we actually said we think we have more toys than Walmart.”

Camden Johnson said he had the idea as a service project as class president, based on his work with Mac’s Toy Fund, a local charity which distributes toys and clothing to children on Christmas morning.

“We got a lot of help,” said Camden, describing how students collected toys and donations. “Chick-fil-A gave us their lobby and let us try to get donations, and I talked to people at Spirit of Beckley dinner, and a lot of people were really nice and gave us money, and our other class presidents really helped out and gave us money.”

The Spirit of Beckley 2023 dinner hosted by YMCA of Southern West Virginia earlier this month honored Richard and Beth Jarrell, owners of Chik-fi-A franchises in Beckley.

Stafford said he is proud of students and the Flying Eagles community, while Camden said he was “amazed” by the support the toy drive had.

“It’s really great when people can work together, and we do something to benefit the community,” he said.