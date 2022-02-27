BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Students in Raleigh County spent months preparing a musical for the community to enjoy, and on Sunday, February 27, 2022, they got to see it in action.

Woodrow Wilson High School put on their winter production of Fiddler on the Roof, supported by Theatre West Virginia. Everyone in attendance got free tickets to see Hatfields and McCoys in June or Rocket Boys The Musical in July.

If you missed today’s production, do not worry! Fiddler on the Roof will also run next weekend, March 4, 5, and 6, 2022.