BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The hallways at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley were mostly vacant on Monday, July 24, 2023.

At the band building, however, a group of dedicated musicians planned for stadium lights and chilly football games under the hot sun.

Every year, summer band camp gives campers a head start on getting the music “just right” for the Flying Eagles.

“This year, the first football game of the year is actually the day after the first day of school, so it’s like, ‘welcome back, you’ve got a game tomorrow,'” said WWHS Band Director Marshall Rickman. “This time is extremely crucial so that way we can go through and start putting our halftime show together, our competition show, our pre-game and getting everything in line for a very quick start to the year.”

Students spend around one week getting to know one another and learning to work as a team.

“We’re learning how to march on the field,” said Abigail Taylor, who will start her freshman year when school begins. “We are learning different marches, we are learning our routines, and we’re learning if you’re a Color Guard-slash-majorette, so we are learning drills and how to move on the field.”

Students said they were having a great time learning new skills and making new friends for the upcoming year.

One rising senior pointed out the band is an integral part of high school sports.

“I definitely think band is, I’d have to say, the heart of school spirit,” said said Jessica Berry, who entered the band as a sophomore. “I mean, you can’t have a school, or football game, without music, so when it comes to school spirit, I think we’re the face of it.”

As for the sound of that school spirit, the marching band has plans to “bring it” next month.