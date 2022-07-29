WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Friday, July 29, 2022, was a bittersweet day for many in Wyoming County, as Wyoming Emergency Operations Center said goodbye to Dean Meadows, the original director of the county’s emergency services.



Meadows was a deputy, but when the county created the role of the “911 Center” Director in 1991, Meadows stepped up to serve.



“It’s real exciting,” Meadows said Friday, during a retirement party at the EOC headquarters. “It’s not something I saw coming, 31 years ago, but it’s been exciting to have been hired as the first 911 director in Wyoming County history.”



In addition to answering daily calls for help from his fellow Wyoming County residents, he’s seen the county through a derecho, the 2001 flood and a deadly flood in 2016. He has also helped other counties to develop flood response protocols, making the state safer.



“In 2016, when we had the massive flood, Dean came in, and, by request of me, and taught me many things, how to handle floods,” Al Whitaker, the former Greenbrier County EOC Director, commented Friday during the party.



The new Wyoming 911 Director, Tim Ellison, came on board Monday, July 25, 2022, just as more flooding struck the county.



“It’s been a busy week,” said Ellison. “And we did do the flooding in the southern part of the county.

“It’s been an adventure,” he added. “Kind of exciting as well, learning the ropes quickly.”

Meadows’ colleagues and friends came together Friday to thank him. Gov. Jim Justice sent recognition, and county officials also recognized him.



“I appreciate Dean,” said Whittaker. “I wish him the best of luck on his retirement, but he will be missed.”



Meadows said he felt honored by the turn-out of friends and colleagues.

He shared his plans for retirement.



“I have seven grandchildren in three different states, and this is going to give me time to travel and see them and to do some very-much needed fishing, that needs to be done,” said Meadows.