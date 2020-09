NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS) -- The 2020 high school football season is starting a week later than originally scheduled thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. First Year Head Coach for the Wyoming East Warriors, Jimmy Adkins, said being a new coach is normally a challenge, but throwing a pandemic into the mix creates even more challenges.

"Getting guidelines from the health department and the SSAC, and of course we got to do what they ask in order to have a season," Adkins said. "It's kind of been hectic, but at the end of the day we are going to do whatever we can to make sure the kids get out here and play."