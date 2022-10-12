MULLENS, WV (WVNS) – The Wyoming County Board of Education needs your help. They are hoping the public can help pass a new bond that provide $20 million for a new school in the area.

The Wyoming County Board of Education held a meeting at Westside High School to discuss a facilities bond to be voted on during the general election on November 8th.

If this bond is passed by the citizens of Wyoming County it will allow for a 15 year bond worth twenty million dollars. The funding will provide a new school for Mullens Elementary and Middle schools.

Also in the bond plan are improvements to security and maintenance to other schools across the county. The bond would only cost Wyoming County residents 8.28 cents per $100 assessed on county taxes. The Wyoming County Board of Education is chipping in 5.7 million of their own money to the new school and improvements if passed. The Board of Education would also ask the West Virginia School Building Authority for another eight million bringing the total project funding to 33.7 million.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s exciting to look to the future of Wyoming County Schools and to know our facilities will be first rate for the children that we serve.” Deirdre Cline, Superintendent of Wyoming County Schools

Ms. Cline also tells 59News that part of the projects listed in the Facilities Bond are new turf football fields for both Wyoming East and Westside High Schools and if passed those could be installed as before next season.

Citizens go to the polls November 8th, and are encouraged by Wyoming County Board of Education to vote on the bond.