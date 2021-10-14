Wyoming County Board of Education votes to continue mask mandate

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Wyoming County Schools will continue requiring masks for all students, faculty and staff.

The decision was made by a three to one vote by the Board of Education Thursday, October 14, 2021.

The Board found mask wearing helped reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the amount of students absent from class due to quarantine.

“Since before we implemented the mask mandate, we did have a large number of quarantines across our county and after the board originally voted to move forward with implementing the universal mask mandate we have seen a sharp decline in the numbers of quarantines throughout the county,” Assistant Superintendent Kara Halsey-Mitchell said.

The board of education will re-evaluate their decision in their mid-month November meeting.