PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – The Wyoming County Board of Education is helping local law enforcement to keep roads safe with county provided LiDAR.

The Wyoming County Board of Education is always in a continued effort to put safety first in the county. Their most recent tactic was purchasing LiDAR speed detection equipment for the police departments of Pineville, Oceana, and Mullens as well as the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department.

For those who are not familiar, LiDAR works similarly to radar guns the county currently uses for speed detection. Instead of radar which picks up all cars in a group, LiDAR uses a laser to determine the speed of a single car either coming toward the officer or going away.

“We take student safety as a top priority in Wyoming County Schools and just the strong appreciation we have for our law enforcement in making sure our school zones are safe.” Kara Halsey-Mitchell, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction

Halsey-Mitchell also says the new LiDAR guns were paid for by the Wyoming County Board of Education’s safety and security fund. Sheriff Brad Ellison tells 59News as soon as his deputies are trained on this new piece of equipment it will be put to good use at schools around the county.