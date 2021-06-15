Wyoming County Circuit Court judge to retire, temporary replacement announced

News
Posted: / Updated:
Wyoming County Courthouse_1520274660502.jpg.jpg

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A circuit court judge serving Wyoming County is retiring.

In a Tuesday, June 15, 2021 West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals announcement, the Honorable Warren McGraw of the 27th Judicial Circuit Court, which covers Wyoming County, will retire next Monday, June 21, 2021.

In the same announcement, Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan Jenkins said the Honorable James Rowe will temporarily preside over the district as senior status judge. Rowe will oversee the court’s services until McGraw’s successor is appointed by Gov. Jim Justice and sworn into office.

Rowe most recently served as judge of the 11th Circuit Court, which covers Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties, from 1997 to 2016.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News