Wyoming County Commission to consider Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Another southern West Virginia county is considering declaring itself a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

According to Wyoming County Commission President Jason Mullins, commissioners will discuss a measure to make Wyoming County a Second Amendment Sanctuary at their next meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. The announcement came days after Nicholas, Fayette, and Putnam counties passed similar resolutions.

Mullins said both citizens and law enforcement approached the commission to make Wyoming County a sanctuary because of any future gun laws at the federal level. He further said activists also cited their support for counties and cities in Virginia passing similar resolutions.

Mullins explained the resolution would protect law enforcement from enforcing new gun laws they either see as unfair or infringe on citizens to own a gun. 

